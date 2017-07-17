Alabama authorities searching for missing 11-year-old girl

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help finding 11-year-old Victoria Smith.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says Victoria was last seen Sunday in the Dadeville area around four in the morning. She is 5’1″ and weighs 120 pounds. Victoria has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with yellow writing, black gym shorts, brown flip flops, and a head band with her hair pulled back.

Anyone who sees Victoria or has information on her whereabouts should call the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Department at (256) 825-4264 or dial 9-1-1.