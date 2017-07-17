A Little Summer Sizzle Ahead?

Nobody should be complaining about how Summer 2017 has been going so far. Columbus went through June with below normal temperatures and adequate rainfall, while July so far has been just enough above normal to balance out June. Rainfall in July has been above normal, leaving the area green and moist, and at least ready for whatever heat may await us the rest of the summer.

And it looks like some of that heat may be on the way. Our run of daily showers and thunderstorms could be coming to an end soon, as the pattern shifts away from the Bermuda High setup we’ve seen for a few weeks. Widespread showers and storms can be expected this Monday afternoon, then less activity on Tuesday, and within another day or two the rain chances should dwindle to nearly nothing as a stable upper ridge takes hold over the middle portions of the country and builds over the Southeast.

And by later this week, it looks like we’re about to see our hottest weather of the summer so far. 96º last Thursday was the hottest we’ve seen in Columbus this summer. Now as the jet streak is displaced and pulls north up into Canada, an upper ridge is forecast to develop in the middle third of the country and extend its reach deep into the southeastern states. A strong ridge in July is inevitably going to lead to heat. Current indicators based on model data suggest that Friday and Saturday could be the peak of the heat, before the ridge begins to break down a bit.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast