Whitewater Express celebrates milestone but urges caution on river

COLUMBUS, GA- It’s no secret that Columbus has had it’s fair share of drownings at the Chattahoochee River, but with Whitewater Express celebrating the 150,000th rafter down the River, owner Dan Gilbert says drownings are unfortunate, however they haven’t had a negative impact on business.

“I don’t think it affects business it’s very sad. We hate it when anything like that happens on any river and you know it happens on every river and every lake and the message I’m always glad to give this message out, wear a life jacket.” Dan Gilbert, President/CEO Whitewater Express

Gilbert says the staff at Whitewater provide detailed safety instructions before hitting the water.

“Have the right equipment out there you don’t want to put something out there that’s going to fall apart and leave you stranded in the river without any protection. You want the right gear, we’re down here on this island with instructions showing people how to get in a kayak.” Dan Gilbert, President/CEO Whitewater Express

Tourist say they’ve heard about the recent drownings in Columbus, but that’s not going to stop them from enjoying the water.

Kyle Reese keeps the tragedies in the back of his mind whenever he goes to the river.

“It gave me a little bit extra precaution so I definitely was a little more careful because you don’t want to mess around to much.” Kyle Reese, Tourist

Gilbert says Whitewater along with local law enforcement has a responsibility to ensure river safety.

“We hate to see anyone hurt on the river, and it’s just sad and for the incident and we’re doing everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen to somebody else.” Dan Gilbert, President/CEO Whitewater Express

Whitewater says they will take more precautionary efforts to prevent the worst case scenario.