Columbus Police look for missing teen believed to possibly be in danger

By Published:
Police say Cortavious Buchanan went missing Friday in Columbus.
Police say Cortavious Buchanan went missing Friday in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who may possibly be in danger. Police say 15-year-old Cortavious Buchanan went missing in Columbus Friday.

They believe Cortavious could also be in Atlanta. The teen stands about 4’7″ and weighs around 80 lbs. He also wears a low cut Afro. he was last seen in a silver 2015 Honda Odyssey van with the Georgia license plate PXU1805.

Anyone who sees Cortavious or knows where he is should call 911 or Columbus Police immediately.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s