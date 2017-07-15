What will Columbus see during the solar eclipse August 21?

We’re going to experience an awesome solar eclipse on August 21st. It’s going to start to get dark for a brief moment for anyone along the path of totality or near it – like us in Columbus. I headed to Coca Cola Space Science Center to find out exactly how this all happens.
“A solar eclipse is when the moon actually passes between the sun and the earth and it creates a shadow on the Earth. And the shadow is very very small, so it’s pretty rare to actually have a solar eclipse here on land,” says CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center’s External Programming Director Michael Johnson.
Johnson experienced a total solar eclipse first-hand.
“The cliche is it’s life changing – but it really is. To be able to see the moon pass in front of the sun – you all of a sudden get this perspective of you’re just not – there’s other things going on in the solar system. You can actually start to see how the solar system works in 3D. It’s actually very cool,” adds Johnson.
Columbus is not in the direct path of totality, but we will experience a partial eclipse.
Around 2:30p.m. eastern, 90 percent of the sun will be blocked, and it will get dark outside.
For those in the direct path, it’ll be like night-time in the middle of the day.
“So when it gets dark, the birds will stop singing – they think it’s night. Stars will come out – you’ll be able to see stars during the daytime cause it’s blocked out. Crickets come out and start singing. Some times you just have to pay attention to what’s going on around you,’ says Johnson.
To view the solar eclipse safely, you should wear protective eye gear. CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center sells them in their gift shop for $1.85.
For a full map on when, where and how long the eclipse will last click here.