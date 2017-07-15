What will Columbus see during the solar eclipse August 21?

We’re going to experience an awesome solar eclipse on August 21st. It’s going to start to get dark for a brief moment for anyone along the path of totality or near it – like us in Columbus. I headed to Coca Cola Space Science Center to find out exactly how this all happens.



“A solar eclipse is when the moon actually passes between the sun and the earth and it creates a shadow on the Earth. And the shadow is very very small, so it’s pretty rare to actually have a solar eclipse here on land,” says CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center’s External Programming Director Michael Johnson.



Johnson experienced a total solar eclipse first-hand.



“The cliche is it’s life changing – but it really is. To be able to see the moon pass in front of the sun – you all of a sudden get this perspective of you’re just not – there’s other things going on in the solar system. You can actually start to see how the solar system works in 3D. It’s actually very cool,” adds Johnson.



Columbus is not in the direct path of totality, but we will experience a partial eclipse .

Around 2:30p.m. eastern, 90 percent of the sun will be blocked, and it will get dark outside.

For those in the direct path, it’ll be like night-time in the middle of the day.

