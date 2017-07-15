Students receive free school supplies at Civic Center

Published:

COLUMBUS, GA- With school starting in just a few weeks many students depend on school supplies to be successful and organizations from across the city were at the Civic Center to help with the effort.

Books, backpacks, binders, and pencils are just some of the supplies students were able to pick up at the Civic Center Saturday.

Lauren Chambers with Amerigroup says demand is high for school supplies every year.

“What we realize is just from the numbers there is clearly a need in here in the Tri City area, that’s why we do it that’s why it’s grown and we’ve added more partners to come to the table with us so that we all could address the needs of the community together.” Lauren Chambers, Amerigroup

Students also received free health screenings, and they were able to register for the upcoming school year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

