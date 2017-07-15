Scattered showers & storms to end the weekend and start the work week

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected tomorrow afternoon and evening. These will move in ahead of a stalled out front. Some thunderstorms will have gusty wind, heavy rain, lightning and hail. Coverage remains scattered through Monday. Tuesday has a chance of thunderstorms as a low pressure system moves over the area. Storm chances and rain coverage decreases through the rest of the week and weekend as the front and low pressure system move out and high pressure builds in. Temperatures remain average with afternoon highs remain in the lower to mid 90s with morning lows in the lower 70s.

