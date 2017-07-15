Rain clears tonight, returns tomorrow afternoon. Heating up through the week.

By Published: Updated:

Thunderstorms weaken and rain moves out tonight leading to a muggy, partly cloudy and foggy start Monday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Monday afternoon with another chance, but less coverage Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, high pressure will start to build in – diminishing rain chances to slim for the rest of the week. More sun and less cloud cover will heat us up through the end of the week with hot temperatures in the mid to upper 90s by Thursday through this coming weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s