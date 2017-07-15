Rain clears tonight, returns tomorrow afternoon. Heating up through the week.

Thunderstorms weaken and rain moves out tonight leading to a muggy, partly cloudy and foggy start Monday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Monday afternoon with another chance, but less coverage Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, high pressure will start to build in – diminishing rain chances to slim for the rest of the week. More sun and less cloud cover will heat us up through the end of the week with hot temperatures in the mid to upper 90s by Thursday through this coming weekend.

