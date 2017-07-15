Outdoor Weekend Events July 14th – 16th

We’re under the same summer pattern through the weekend but there are a lot of different and sweet outdoor events.

Watch 30 teams race in Dragon Boats on West Point Lake with tailgating, music and food Saturday morning at 8 in LaGrange. All proceeds benefit Harmony House Domestic Violence Shelter.

Slide into a 500 meter swim, 12 mile bike and 5K run at the Chattahoochee Challenge Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 edt in Woodruff Park. If you’d rather not swim, you can float down the river in the floatie division!

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to Smiths Station Sports Complex for Family Film Night Saturday from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m. central. Moana will be playing a food, beverage truck, and DJ will be present to enjoy before the show.

And this weekend’s highlighted event is Oxbow Meadow’s Honey Harvest Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. edt. The Chattahoochee Beekeepers Association will be extracting honey from hives. There will also be a cricket spitting contest, crafts and honey for sale – with all proceeds benefiting Oxbow Meadows.

Jim Ellis is the President of the Chattahoochee Beekeeper’s Association and a bee hobbyist. He’ll be doing an on-stage extraction of the honey and answering any bee questions.

He says this time of year is when honey extraction is best since bees have been making honey and pollinating flowers for over a month.

“It takes 12 bees their entire life to make one little teaspoon full of honey. And this time of year they fly their wings off and they usually live anywhere from 35 to 45 days and that’s it.”

Admission for Honey Harvest is 5 dollars – which goes directly back to Oxbow Environmental Learning Center.