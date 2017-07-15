Opelika police investigating another shooting along Antioch Circle

OPELIKA, Ala.- Opelika Police confirm they’re investigating another shooting along Antioch Circle. We are told the shooting happened 10:00 last (Friday) night in the 500 Block of North Antioch Circle. One victim was airlifted to Columbus. Police do not know his condition. So far a suspect has not been identified.

Just last week, Shaquille O. Jones was shot and killed on July 11th along Antioch Circle. The Opelika Police Department is looking for Vantavious Quintez Hughley, who’s been charged with Murder in that deadly shooting.

No word yet on if the two shootings are related.

Anyone who has any information on either shooting or Vantavious Quintez Hughley’s whereabouts to please call 911 and report his location. You may also call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220, or you may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you choose.

Hughley should be considered Armed and Dangerous. He has an extensive criminal history.Do not approach him. Please notify Law Enforcement if you know his whereabouts.