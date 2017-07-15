Columbus teenager shot and killed in car outside Farr Road apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are working to find the gunman who shot and killed a teenager late Friday night. Police tell News 3 they received a call to Farr Rd. around 11 p.m. Officers found Richard Cummings, Jr. shot in the passenger seat of a car, parked outside an apartment complex.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan officially pronounced Cummings, 18, dead shortly before midnight. News 3’s Ken Martin caught up with a neighbor, who did not want to identify herself. She tells News 3 what she heard happened Friday night.

“I thought it was fireworks but I told my boyfriend this a gun, this a gun this ain’t no shot or shoot, I ain’t even come outside this next thing you know you walk out the door you got to line up won’t let nobody come,” the neighbor said. “They didn’t ask no questions what happened.”

The coroner says the teen’s body will go to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy. Cummings recently graduated from Carver High School, where he played football.

The coroner says Cummings’ death marks the 16th homicide in Columbus this year. He also provided News 3 with the number of homicides over the past few years. Columbus saw 27 homicides in 2016. 2015 yielded 22 homicides, and in 2014, Columbus had 23 homicides. Finally, in 2013, the Fountain City had 26 homicides. The coroner projects at the current rate, the city could see at least 30 homicides by the end of this year. He says criminal gang activity and retaliation attacks could be fueling the spike in homicides.