Weekend Thunderstorms

Those with weekend plans will need to pick the best times to avoid rain, as a front settling in from the north works to increase our chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Today we’re looking at more heat after Thursday’s 96 degrees made it the hottest day of the summer to date in Columbus. Afternoon heating could lead to thunderstorm development, though the activity should be isolated. A similar day should take shape on Saturday, with the morning looking warm but dry, followed by isolated to scattered thundershowers during the afternoon and evening.

On Sunday, models indicate a weakening front dropping into north Georgia and Alabama which will provide additional focus for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The front will eventually stall before washing out completely, with scattered development back in the picture for Monday.

Sometime early next week a more stable, dry and hot pattern is forecast to take shape over our area, likely accompanied by the return of hotter daytime temperatures and the continuation of seasonably high humidity.

