Tracking a front and a few storms

The latest weather forecast is showing signs of isolated showers and storms because of a cool front draped across the mid-West. Also high pressure locally is building farther east across the Atlantic. The western side of the circulation is lifting across our region, with showers and embedded storms. This will be the case Saturday afternoon when the front stalls towards our north. Sunday expect to see more numerous showers and a few storms along the front and just south of the front. This will last through Monday and will eventually begin to dry out when High pressure builds back into the region from the north. This transition will mean get ready for those mid-90s once more.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast