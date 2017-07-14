St. Francis to offer driver safety course geared toward seniors

COLUMBUS, Ga- Starting Monday, St. Francis Hospital will team up with AARP to offer drivers 50 and older a driver refresher course. Besides the obvious review of rules of the road– there can be a financial incentives for completing it.

It’s offered as part of the hospital’s PrimeTime program. The AARP Smart Driver course will run from 9 am to 4 p.m. in the Jack Tidwell Lecture Hall on Monday, July 17. Participants receive a completion certificate at the end of the course that is accepted by most insurance companies for a three-year reduction on auto policies.

Although it’s geared toward seniors, any licensed driver age 25 and above is welcome.

“We talk about the changes in cars and in the roadways and most of all, in our folks as they get older,” says Krys Tuten, AARP Coordinator.

“One of our goals at St. Francis, in fact our mission, is making communities healthier. Of course people know we provide outstanding medical care, but we do a lot of outreach as well,” says Beth Wright of St. Francis Hospital who coordinates the PrimeTime program.

If you want to sign up for the course, there’s still time. You need a valid driver’s license. If you’re an AARP member the cost is $15. Non-members pay $20.

Space is limited and registration required by calling (706) 320-8060. You may also email PrimeTime@sfhga.com or by registering online at through the St. Francis website.