Senator Luther Strange stops by Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — One month from tomorrow Alabama voters will head to the polls for a Republican primary special election.

Senator Luther Strange is running in hopes of getting the Senate seat permanently.

Before former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned, he appointed Sen. Strange to fill the Senate seat vacated by current U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Se. Strange stopped by the Charles C. Miller Jr. Poultry Research and Education Center in Auburn Friday afternoon. He spoke about a wide variety of topics including the current health care bill currently tied up in the Senate.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, 22 million more Americans would be uninsured by 2026 under the health care bill proposed by the Senate.

“The key issue for me right now is repealing and replacing Obamacare. I want to make sure our most vulnerable citizens are protected in this health care rewrite,” Sen. Strange said. “With regard to the CBO, I’m not that confident with the numbers they’ve issued. In the past, they’ve been way off the mark. I think we just have to get it right and not punish Alabama for doing the right thing, which is using our ingenuity and creativity to manage our Medicaid program.”

The CBO also projects in 10 years there will be 15 million fewer Medicaid enrollees.

On Aug. 15, Sen. Strange will run against former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and current U.S. Representative Mo Brooks in the Republican primary special election.