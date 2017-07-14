Police: Man convicted in officer’s shooting kills self

Associated Press Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man who pleaded guilty to shooting a police officer in Mobile, Alabama, has killed himself in jail.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Myles says 32-year-old Ryan Burkhardt was pronounced dead at a hospital early Friday after being found by officers at Metro Jail.

Officials say Burkhardt took his own life but didn’t release details. Myles says an investigation is underway.

Burkhardt was scheduled to be sentenced July 27 after pleading guilty earlier this year to shooting an undercover officer during a sting operation in April 2016.

The officer was shot in the abdomen and thigh but survived.

Burkhardt told reporters he was high on drugs at the time and apologized for the shooting.

