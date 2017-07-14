Military identifies 16 killed in Mississippi airplane crash

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WKRN) – The 16 servicemen killed in this week’s military plane crash in Mississippi have been identified.

The KC-130 refueling tanker was carrying members of an elite Marine unit across the country for training in Arizona when it went down Monday afternoon in the Mississippi Delta.

The fiery crash scattered wreckage for miles and sent pillars of black smoke over the countryside. Officials have since said the plane appeared to develop problems while in the air.

It was the deadliest Marine Corps air disaster across the world since 2005, when a transport helicopter when down during a sandstorm in Iraq, killing 30 Marines and a sailor.

Below are the identities of the victims. Click here to read more details about their time in the service.

Major Caine Goyette



Major Sean Elliott of Orange, California

Gunnery Sergeant Mark Hopkins of Chesapeake, Virginia

Gunnery Sergeant Brendan Johnson of Chittenden, Vermont

Staff Sergeant Joshua Snowden of Dallas, Texas

Sergeant Owen Lennon of Rockland, New York

Sergeant Julian Kevianne of Dallas, Texas

Corporal Daniel Baldassare of Monmouth, New Jersey

Corporal Collin Schaaff of Pierce, Washington

Staff Sergeant William Kundrat of Frederick, Maryland

Staff Sergeant Robert Cox of Ventura, California

Sergeant Talon Leach of Callaway, Missouri

Sergeant Chad Jenson of Los Angeles, California

Sergeant Joseph Murray of Duval, Florida

Sergeant Dietrich Schmieman of Benton, Washington

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ryan Lohrey of Middletown, Indiana