Mars Rover concept vehicles launches US tour in Georgia

Associated Press Published:
This August 2015 artist's rendering provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech depicts the InSight Mars lander studying the interior of Mars. The spacecraft was scheduled to launch for Mars in March 2016 but NASA said Tuesday, Dec. 22, that managers have suspended the launch because of an air leak in one of two prime science instruments, a seismometer which belongs to the French Space Agency. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Mars Rover concept vehicle is launching a tour of the East Coast with its first stop at the Atlanta Braves’ new stadium near Smyrna, Georgia.

The 5,500 pound, 11-foot-tall space vehicle will be on display outside SunTrust Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, as part of the “Summer of Mars Experience Tour.”

The Rover, from Florida’s Space Coast, was commissioned by the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex as a traveling exhibit about space exploration and interplanetary travel.

Authorities say the vehicle was built to be as realistic as possible, but won’t actually be travelling to Mars.

It will be making stops in Washington, D.C.; New York City; and Jersey City, New Jersey later this summer.

