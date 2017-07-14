Does age determine if you’re a couch potato or party animal?

(WSPA) — Are you a couch potato or party animal? New research finds that may depend on your age.

A study in Britain found that 31 is the age when adults prefer to stay home versus going out on the town.

Currys PC World asked 5,000 people if they would rather stay in or go out, and found that 31 is the age when they preferred to stay in.

Nearly half of those who participated say they dread social events, while 25 percent say they like spending nights at home and connecting with others through social media.

About 30 percent said they continue to have an active social life.