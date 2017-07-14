Coroner: ‘The Walking Dead’ stuntman dies after on-set fall

Associated Press Published:
(WBTV)

ATLANTA (AP) — A coroner says a stuntman for “The Walking Dead” has died from injuries suffered in a fall on the Georgia set of the hit television show.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk confirmed Friday that 33-year-old John Bernecker died about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at an Atlanta hospital. Bernecker fell earlier Wednesday on the show’s set in Senoia, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Hawk said Bernecker died from blunt force trauma and that his death is considered accidental.

“The Walking Dead,” the often-gory AMC show based on a comic series that chronicles the lives of people fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse, is filming its eighth season.

Phone and email messages left for AMC representatives were not immediately returned Friday.

