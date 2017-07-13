West Point police arrest man wanted for murder

By Published:
Desron Young (West Point Police Department)

WEST POINT, Ga. — After two months of searching, West Point police confirm a wanted murder suspect is finally behind bars.

Lieutenant Cameron Mitchell confirms to News 3 officers arrested Desron Young in connection to the May 17 murder of Sherika Trammell.

As News 3 reported, Trammell was shot and killed while walking down 12th Street. Three additional suspects, Kofi Dowell, Jasmine Snipes, and Erica Parkmond, had already been taken in to custody in connection with the case.

Lt. Mitchell says an anonymous tip led investigators to a home on Avenue H around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Young was taken into custody without incident.

 

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

