Tuition increasing slightly at Alabama two-year colleges

Associated Press Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tuition is going up for students in Alabama’s two-year college system.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that trustees have approved a 1.4 percent tuition hike for the Alabama Community College System.

The price of credit hour will increase $2 to $119 for Alabama residents. The price rises to $234 for nonresidents beginning in the fall.

Trustee chairman Al Thompson calls the price increase “modest.” He says it is part of an annual adjustment first established by the Alabama Board of Education, which used to run the system.

The system includes 25 two-year colleges statewide. More than 83,000 people are enrolled in courses that offer credit hours.

