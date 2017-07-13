Texas man stuck inside of an ATM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KZTV) — Customers of a Bank of America in Corpus Christi, Texas pulled up to quite a shock at the ATM. Little did they know there was actually someone stuck inside the room where the machine was.

The bank building was closed for repairs and the guy got trapped in the ATM room while he was trying to repair the door lock.

Instead, he ended up getting locked inside! So he started to slip notes to the customers through the machine saying ‘Please help! I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss at 210-…”

At first, customers thought it was a joke but eventually called the cops.

CCPD said the guy was stuck in the ATM room for about 2 hours before his boss showed up to set him free.