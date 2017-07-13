Teenager charged with arson after argument with his mother

By Published:
Jonathan Jordan (Montgomery County Detention Facility)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teenager is accused of attempting to set his own home on fire after an argument with his mother in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports court documents show that 18-year-old Jonathan Jordan and his mother were having an argument when her son allegedly took a lighter and ignited a decorative window covering on the home. He’s also accused of threatening the lives of his mother and two younger siblings who were also in the house.

Jordan is charged with attempted arson first-degree and disorderly conduct. He was being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on $30,300 bond.

