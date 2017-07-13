Police arrest four connected to 100+ person melee at Eufaula gas station

Related Coverage VIDEO: At least 30 involved in melee at Eufaula gas station before shots fired

EUFAULA, Ala. — The Eufaula Police Department confirms three men and a teenager are behind bars connected to a massive brawl turned shots fired earlier this month.

A press release sent out Thursday says 23-year-old Terrance Lewis, 20-year-old Trey Douglas, 18-year-old Marcus Scott, and an unidentified 17-year-old have all been arrested in the case. Police previously told News 3 reporters they were looking for anyone who fired a gun during the fight.

The shocking surveillance footage shows the crowd gathered outside the Citgo gas station on Eufaula Avenue in the late hours of Saturday, July 1. Police say at some point, a fist fight ensued before around 20-30 shots rang out. They add investigators now believe more than 100 people were involved in and surrounded the fight as it was happening.

The release says there are even more arrest warrants pending as police continue to identify those seen in the video.

At this time, Douglas, Scott, and the unidentified minor face charges for disorderly conduct. Lewis is charged with “certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm”.

The case remains under investigation.

