Pedestrian in critical condition after run over on Manchester Expressway

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Police confirm a pedestrian has been rushed to the Midtown Medical Center emergency room after being hit by a car on Manchester Expressway.

First responders on the scene say the unidentified victim is in critical condition. They add the call for an “accident with injuries” was reported shortly before midnight.

A News 3 reporter on the scene confirms parts of Manchester Expressway and 17th Avenue are blocked while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

