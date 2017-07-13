OPD searching for woman accused of making a fraudulent purchase at Target

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are seeking public help in locating a woman accused of stealing a credit card.

According to a release, the woman entered Target on Enterprise Drive on April 30 around 2:40 p.m. and make a fraudulent purchase.

Police say the woman left the store in a light-colored passenger car. And the woman is described as being 20-30 years of age, approximately 5’2″ to 5’6″ in height and weighing around 120 pounds.

If you recognize the suspect and/or the vehicle or have any information in the case you are asked to contact Opelika police at (334) 705-5220.