Mostly sunny, with triple digit heat index of 102°

We will continue to see this forecast remain hot as long as this ridge of high pressure minimizes the development of showers and thunderstorms. I like to think of this as a lid on a pot on the stove.

Once the lid is removed, the steam rises or in the case of our surface heat and humidity the air rises and reaches a level, which doesn’t allow the cloud to develop into thunderstorm. When the lid or top blows of or is removed the air will rise into a cooler level and this will make it mushroom up or become a shower or thunderstorm.

Alright this all being said we will keep the mid-90s around through Saturday, with and storm or rain coverage limited to only a stray shower or thunderstorm. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-70s. The timing of a trough or front will enter close to the region and stall, so this should bring more cloud cover along with scattered showers and storms lowering our highs back to average or into the lower 90s.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast