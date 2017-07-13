Midtown growth portrays promising future

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The intersection of 13th Avenue and Linwood Boulevard in Midtown will be getting a new look.

The new and local owner of the property, D.L. Jordan, has high hopes for the future of the Midtown area. Jordan and Midtown Inc. are undecided as to how the property will be used, but they’re currently in discussions.

Anne King, the Executive Director for Midtown Inc. is pleased with the new ownership and is looking forward to the potential growth of the community.

“This area in particular that has grown up house by house, business by business, lot by lot, block by block over time, over decades and its going to be regenerated that same way, one piece at a time,” says Anne King.

King also says the demotion of the old Lewis Jones grocery store is only the beginning of Jordan’s hope for reviving the Midtown area.