McConnell rolls out new GOP health bill to uncertain fate

By Published:
Mitch McConnell, John Barrasso
FILE - In this July 11, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. listens as Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. It’s a long, hot summer in the nation’s capital, and that’s not even counting the weather. With the White House caught in the daily drip of scandal, and congressional Republicans ensnared by their own divisions, the GOP’s governing agenda has turned into a slow, painful slog. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new health care bill. And they’re pushing toward a showdown vote next week amid indications that they have lots of work ahead to win over GOP lawmakers or face a resounding failure.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell planned to present the revamped measure rolling back much of President Barack Obama’s health care law to GOP senators Thursday.

Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, so McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.

But conservative Sen. Rand Paul says he’s a “no” and Maine moderate Susan Collins seems all but certain to be opposed. Other Republicans are threatening to vote against it if their demands are not met, leaving party leaders struggling to preserve one of their highest-profile priorities.

