Extra Heat, a Little Less Rain

We’re finishing the week with a bit of summer heat, which combined with high dew points will send the heat index soaring today and Friday. The chance of getting any cooling from thunderstorms has diminished, as activity the next two days is expected to be spotty.

Plentiful sunshine today should send temperatures in the upper 80s by midday, reaching the mid 90s for afternoon highs with the heat index running close to 100 in some locations during the peak heat of the afternoon. A more stable air mass associated with a strengthening upper ridge is present over Georgia and Alabama today which will help keep the buildup of showers and storms to a minimum, although a stray storm is not totally out of the question.

Coverage should be ramping up on Saturday as a surface front combined with an upper disturbance creates a more unstable atmosphere. More clouds and showers will bring daytime highs back down to near normal for the rest of the weekend into next week.

