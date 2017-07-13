CSU campus carry guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Governor Nathan Deal approved the controversial House Bill 280 also known as the Campus Carry Bill.

The bill allows anyone with a concealed weapons permit to carry firearms on public college and university campuses, with a few exceptions.

As of July 1ST, the conceal carry law at Georgia public colleges and universities is already in effect.

Students ages 21 and up that are residents of the state, with concealed carry permits will be allowed to carry their gun on some areas of the campus.

Columbus State University has set up guidelines for its students when it comes to campus carry.

Handguns will not be allowed on certain parts of campus which include: the Lumpkin Center, all residence halls, all faculty and staff offices, rooms where discipline hearings are held and classrooms high school student are in the class.

Students must call the university registrar to check if any of their classes have any high school students present.

The university also states it’s the students responsibility to ensure they are not breaking any laws.

CSU officials say if you see a gun and feel threatened in any way, you should call university police immediately.

