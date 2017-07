COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Verizon store on Veterans Parkway Thursday night.

Police say four suspects came into the rear of the store, overpowered five Verizon employees, taped them up and stole an unknown amount of cell phones.

The armed robbery happened around 9:30 Thursday night.

Police are searching for the suspects involved.

