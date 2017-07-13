Auburn man behind bars after burglarizing business

AUBURN, Ala. — An investigation leads police to arrest a man in connection to a burglary in Auburn.

Auburn police arrested 27-year-old Jean Long was arrested on charges of two counts of burglary third degree and two counts of theft of property third degree.

The arrest stems from an investigation by Auburn police into separate burglaries that occurred back on June 23 at a business and a storage building located on Bee Hive Road. According to the victims, someone forced entry into their buildings and stole power tools and lawn equipment with a combined valued of over $2,300.

Long was developed as a suspect after an investigation; police located and recovered property stolen during the burglary. Detectives obtained arrest warrants and Long was subsequently located and taken into custody at a residence in Opelika with the assistance of the Opelika Police Department.

Long was transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on a $9,000 bond.