3 armed robbery suspects arrested after shots exchanged with store employee, CPD standoff

COLUMBUS, Ga. — More than 50 shots fired, a short police chase, and a standoff with officers all ended with three armed robbery suspects squarely behind Muscogee County Jail bars.

A press release by Columbus Police Department Major Gil Slouchick confirms Marquis L. Johnson, Quantavius M. Pigler, and Jamal C. Head were all arrested after the events that occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday.



The release says an employee at the Village Pawn Shop on Fort Benning Road reports two of the suspects entered with a handgun and a rifle, demanding money. They were able to take an undisclosed amount of money and were about to leave when the shop employee pulled out a gun and started firing at the suspects.

Police say the alleged armed robbers started to fire back, in total exchanging more than 50 shots. The report confirms surprisingly, no one was hit by any of the many bullets.

The suspects then ran from the store and jumped into a waiting black Toyota Rav 4 being driven by the third suspect.

A plain clothes officer who heard the call followed the suspects to a home in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue. The release says the suspects ran inside and held off police in a brief standoff before they were finally taken into custody.

All three men now face charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The suspect Jamal Head also faces additional charges in connection to several more armed robberies across Columbus. The cases are as follows:

June 14th — Armed Robbery of the Circle K at 3720 Macon Rd.

June 18th — Armed Robbery of the Summit Gas Station at 1400 Double Churches Rd.

June 19th — Attempted Armed Robbery of the “South Side Barber Shop”.

Head’s additional charges are two more counts of armed robbery, three more counts of aggravated assault, three more counts of possession of a firearm during a crime, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of criminal attempted armed robbery.

CPD says the investigation into these suspects continues.