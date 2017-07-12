Whipping your body into shape for summer

COLUMBUS, Ga.–It’s workout Wednesday and News 3’s Ashley Lewis has some tips to help get you one step closer to achieving the summer body you’ve always wanted.

Orangetheory Fitness in Columbus offers a five zone heart rate based training studios.

Trainers say it’s best to exercise when you wake up to burn fat instead of carbohydrates.

If you exercise in the morning, you’ll burn fat at an accelerated rate for hours after.

We started off on the rowing machines and then made our way to the TRX high row.

Both of these workouts focus on the arms and upper back.

Next we focused on abs.

We did 3 sets of 15 v-ups on the floor, followed by 3 more sets of 15 sits up on bosu ball.

Trainers say to get that summer body it starts with good nutrition, getting a full body workout and pushing you to the next level.

It’s important to workout at least four times a week if you want to see faster results and it’s crucial that you develop good eating habits because you can’t outwork a bad diet.