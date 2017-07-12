Temperatures up, rain chances down

Daily showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility over the next few days, although the coverage will be less and chances much lower Thursday and Friday. Along with that will come a little extra heat and still plenty of humidity.

The Southeast remains under an upper ridge, a common feature that’s usually seen at this stage of summer. A weakness and minor disturbances within this ridge have combined with daytime heating to generate scattered showers and some fairly strong thunderstorms almost daily since last Sunday. The ridge is forecast to strengthen, reducing rain chances to a minimum Thursday and Friday though isolated late-day activity will still be possible.

The stronger ridge and a bit more sunshine will lead to hotter daytime temperatures, particularly on Friday when some areas could reach the upper 90s. Over the weekend a new disturbance is forecast to enter the picture, breaking up the ridge to a degree and helping to destabilize the atmosphere a bit, opening the door for a return to scattered shower and thunderstorm activity each day. A weak surface front will also approach from the north to provide an extra boost for storms, though widespread severe weather is not expected here. Temperatures will pull back to near normal highs and lows beginning Saturday.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast