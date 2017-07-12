Missing kayaker’s body found in the Tallapoosa River Wednesday morning

TALLASSEE, Ala. — Fire crews are on the scene where a missing man has turned up dead in the Tallapoosa River Wednesday morning.

Reporter Justin Holbrock reports investigators on the scene confirm the man went missing sometime around 5 p.m. Tuesday while he was kayaking in the river. A search party was called in, but had to call off efforts by 7:30 p.m.

The 30-year-old man’s body was found after the search resumed Wednesday morning. He was found shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Preliminary investigations seem to suggest he fell out of the kayak and hit his head.

