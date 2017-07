COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Fire and EMS confirm to News 3 that a man was shot at Elizabeth Canty Apartments.

The shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

A Columbus Fire and EMS representative says the man was shot in the forearm and groin area.

The victim is currently in stable condition, according to Columbus Fire and EMS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.