Judge rules man accused of threatening U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ staff competent for trial

By Published:
Civil rights activist and Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. is introduced before speaking at the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, Friday, Aug. 23, 213, at the Newseum in Washington. (AP Photo)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of threatening the staff of U.S. Rep. John Lewis has been deemed competent to stand trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Baverman said Tuesday that a report from the warden at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, indicates that Dante Antoine Rosser is competent to stand trial and understands the nature of the legal proceedings.

Dante Rosser (Undated booking photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Prosecutor Phyllis Clerk asked that Rosser continue to be detained. She said members of Lewis’ staff are terrified of him and that she had learned that Rosser also harassed the staff of an apartment complex where he once lived.

Rosser’s lawyer, Nicole Kaplan, asked that he be allowed to live with his son.

Baverman said he believes Rosser’s behavior represents a threat to the community and that he will remain in detention.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s