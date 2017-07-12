Forbes says Cowboys most valuable sports team, worth $4.2B

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2013, file photo, fans watch at the start of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. The owboys are worth $4.2 billion, making them the most valuable sports franchise for the second straight year, according to Forbes. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are worth $4.2 billion, making them the most valuable sports franchise for the second straight year, according to Forbes .

In its annual rankings, Forbes placed the New York Yankees second — up from fourth a year ago — with a value of $3.7 billion.

Next are three soccer clubs: Manchester United ($3.69 billion), Barcelona ($3.64) and Real Madrid ($3.58).

The rest of the top 10 includes the New England Patriots ($3.4 billion), New York Knicks ($3.3 billion), New York Giants ($3.1 billion), San Francisco 49ers ($3 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($3 billion).

The rankings are based on Forbes’ valuations done over the last year for all NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, soccer, NASCAR and Formula One teams.

The average current value of the top most valuable teams is $2.5 billion, the highest to date, an increase over last year, when the average value was $2.2 billion.

