Cherokee Avenue blocked by a fallen power pole

COLUMBUS, Ga. — At the intersection of Cherokee Ave and Diamond Street, Cherokee Ave is blocked due to a fallen cable pole.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a 46-year-old woman struck the pole while trying to avoid a dog that was in the road and overcorrected. The driver is okay.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the incident. Georgia Power will be removing the cable pole, but have not arrived on scene.

If you plan to drive down Cherokee Ave from the 13th Street side, plan for an alternate route.