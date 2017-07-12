Chattahoochee Valley Community College perform active shooter drill

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Students at the Chattahoochee Valley Community College are preparing themselves for an active shooter situation.

With different tasks, they are able to gain hands on experience on how to react in case there’s an active shooter on campus.

Nursing students were even called into action.

“We’ve asked our nursing students to respond accordingly to those scenes. So they’re getting some good clinical experience, the first responders are getting some good response experience. We’ll have some other things to occur later on,” says David Hodge.

Health sciences and public safety students will get clinical credit hours for participating.

 

