Alabama woman dies after her car hits a cow

MOULTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has died after her vehicle struck a cow.

Local news outlets report Alabama state troopers say 51-year-old Kimberly Adams Hood of Moulton was killed on Monday when her car hit the bovine around 10:35 p.m. and overturned.

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Alabama Highway 24 — 8 miles west of Moulton. She was pronounced dead at the Lawrence County Medical Center.

Lawrence County coroner Greg Randolph says a passenger in Hood’s car sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Hood was the former executive director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

Troopers continue to investigate. No information on the condition of the cow has been released.