Alabama triple homicide suspect has criminal history; charges of sexual assault of a minor

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Gardendale Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are on the hunt for a man suspected of shooting and killing three people in Gardendale.

According to Chief Mike Walker, police were called out to a residence in Peachtree Crossing Trailer Park around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, police found three dead victims. Officials have confirmed that 2 women and 1 man have died in the shooting incident.

Authorities believe the suspect, 51-year-old Kenneth Dion Lever, fled the scene in one of the victim’s cars. They believe he later switched to his own car, a 1986 Chevrolet Camaro. Police are also searching for a white Honda Accord with a Florida tag # Y92FVJ as a possible vehicle.

Police believe the shooting incident was an isolated domestic situation. According to Chief Walker, Gardendale residents are in no threat of danger.

Lever has an arrest record and was previously arrested in York, Pennsylvania. He has been charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and obscenity, according to Pennsylvania’s Chief Administrator with the District Attorney’s Office.

There is also a protective order filed against Lever from his daughter and her mother.

As of 11:42 a.m., Chief Walker said officials have no reason to believe Lever is still in Gardendale. They believe he could be anywhere in the state, and may possibly be heading to his hometown of Pace, Florida.

Lever is still at large and is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, police say not to approach him. He’s described as a white male, 5’10”, 220lbs, with blues eyes and brown hair.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.