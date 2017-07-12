6 people behind bars after Columbus drug bust on 25th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Law enforcement confirms five men and one woman are in Muscogee County Jail after investigators took them in during a Tuesday afternoon drug bust.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office confirms a “no knock” search warrant was carried out at a home on 25th Avenue around 2 p.m.

A press release says a concerned neighbor reported the home after witnessing suspicious dealings in and around the area.

Investigators report finding 12. 5 grams of Cocaine, 9.9 grams of Marijuana and 21 tablets of Ecstasy inside the house. A Ruger .380 pistol and $1,409 in cash were also seized.

Details on the arrested parties and their charges are as follows::

Detavious Burtin: B/M, 07/09/99 Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

William Harp: B/M, 09/13/80 Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime Poss. Of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Jeffery Kimbrough: B/M, 07/29/96 Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Jamieson Lawrence: B/M, 02/15/99 Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Cameron King: B/M, 09/20/95 Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Jazzmen Wolfe: B/F, 01/08/92 Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent