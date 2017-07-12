6 people behind bars after Columbus drug bust on 25th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Law enforcement confirms five men and one woman are in Muscogee County Jail after investigators took them in during a Tuesday afternoon drug bust.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office confirms a “no knock” search warrant was carried out at a home on 25th Avenue around 2 p.m.
A press release says a concerned neighbor reported the home after witnessing suspicious dealings in and around the area.
Investigators report finding 12. 5 grams of Cocaine, 9.9 grams of Marijuana and 21 tablets of Ecstasy inside the house. A Ruger .380 pistol and $1,409 in cash were also seized.
Details on the arrested parties and their charges are as follows::
- Detavious Burtin: B/M, 07/09/99
- Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent
- Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent
- Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- William Harp: B/M, 09/13/80
- Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent
- Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent
- Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Poss. Of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Jeffery Kimbrough: B/M, 07/29/96
- Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent
- Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent
- Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Jamieson Lawrence: B/M, 02/15/99
- Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent
- Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent
- Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Cameron King: B/M, 09/20/95
- Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent
- Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent
- Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Jazzmen Wolfe: B/F, 01/08/92
- Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent
- Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent