6 people behind bars after Columbus drug bust on 25th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Law enforcement confirms five men and one woman are in Muscogee County Jail after investigators took them in during a Tuesday afternoon drug bust.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office confirms a “no knock” search warrant was carried out at a home on 25th Avenue around 2 p.m.

A press release says a concerned neighbor reported the home after witnessing suspicious dealings in and around the area.

Investigators report finding 12. 5 grams of Cocaine, 9.9 grams of Marijuana and 21 tablets of Ecstasy inside the house. A Ruger .380 pistol and $1,409 in cash were also seized.

Details on the arrested parties and their charges are as follows::

  1. Detavious Burtin: B/M, 07/09/99
    1. Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent
    2. Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent
    3. Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  1. William Harp: B/M, 09/13/80
    1. Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent
    2. Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent
    3. Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
    4. Poss. Of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  1. Jeffery Kimbrough: B/M, 07/29/96
    1. Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent
    2. Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent
    3. Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  1. Jamieson Lawrence: B/M, 02/15/99
    1. Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent
    2. Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent
    3. Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  1. Cameron King: B/M, 09/20/95
    1. Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent
    2. Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent
    3. Poss. of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  1. Jazzmen Wolfe: B/F, 01/08/92
    1. Poss. Of Cocaine w/Intent
    2. Poss. of Ecstacy w/Intent

 

