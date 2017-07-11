Trump Jr. admits he wanted info on Clinton from Russian lawyer

By Published:
FILE - In this May 8, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Indianapolis. President Donald Trump’s eldest son acknowledged Monday, July 10, 2017, that he met a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign to hear information about his father’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The man who organized a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign says it occurred at the behest of a Moscow-based singer with family ties to Trump’s businesses.

Trump Jr. acknowledges he made time for the meeting, organized by music publicist Rob Goldstone, hoping to get information about Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reports that Goldstone told Trump Jr. in an email ahead of the meeting that the Russian government was behind the information on Clinton. The Times cites three unnamed people with knowledge of the email.

Goldstone spoke to The Associated Press earlier Monday to confirm he had set up the meeting on behalf of his client, but he did not disclose the contents of the email described by The Times.

