Summer brings lubbers that bug Georgians, crawl across lawns

Associated Press Published:

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — One of Georgia’s most unusual bugs is crawling again – the big grasshopper known as the lubber.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that it can reach up to 3 inches in length. They move so slowly that they’re quite easy to catch by hand.

Their distinctive red and black markings (sometimes also pink, purple and yellow) also make them hard to confuse with any other insect.

Paul Guillebeau, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia, says their populations are small and localized.

People have reported them in their yards in Athens neighborhoods such as Five Points and Normaltown.

But UGA entomologist Nancy Hinkle says they can also be found across the Southeast.

