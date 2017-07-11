Storms will pop-up again

Showers and storms have been driven primarily from daytime heating from left over moisture from an old stalled-out boundary and moisture left behind from previous storms. Weak high pressure strengthens over the next 36 hours, so the development of storms will be minimal or even stray. The stronger flow of moisture will be temporarily choked-off between the period of Thursday through Saturday, so expect more heat and that means readings will climb into the mid to upper 90s, in fact I will not be surprised to see a temperature of 97° popping up by Friday afternoon. This is very important to listen to your body, with any added moisture, heat index values will climb into the lower 100s.

Another frontal boundary will enter the region across west central Alabama and west central Georgia. This will set-us up for more isolated storms Saturday afternoon and then more scattered showers and storms, Sunday through Monday. Readings into the overnight will dip down into the mid-70s and high readings returning into the lower 90s.

The Tropical Atlantic forecast will remain quiet despite Tropical Depression #4. The forecast is not suitable for any sustained cyclones because of the fronts zipping through the area, with upper level winds not allowing systems to threaten any land falling storms even if they do sustain or develop.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast