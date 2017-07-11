Search for missing Phenix City woman continues

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The search for a missing Phenix City woman continues and the family says she was last seen back in 2014.

On Tuesday the Phenix City Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office came together with the hopes of tracking down 39 year old Kristi Sherritt.

Investigators along with cadaver dogs searched the property.

Sherritt was recently reported missing after the family was notified that her husband, Jeffery Sherritt’s human remains were identified by police.

His remains were found in a rural area in Lee County back in September 2015.

Authorities were tipped off about a well that’s on the property, but they didn’t find anything that would help lead them to the whereabouts Kristi Sherritt.

Anyone with information contact Phenix City Police immediately.